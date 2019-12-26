When Juice WRLD passed away recently, he left behind at least some material that had yet to be released. A collaboration with Migos might appear on the group’s next album, and he had a freestyle haven’t been heard yet: He recorded a Fire In The Booth session for Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio in February, and now it has been shared.

The 14-minute video begins with a message that reads, “This was recorded in February 2019 in L.A. With the sad passing of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with his fans. We believe Juice WRLD’s Fire in the Booth was one of the greatest freestyles ever.”

Charlie Sloth wrote when sharing the freestyle, “This is a very special Fire In The Booth and its on YouTube now!! RIP Juice!!! The greatest freestyler I ever met!!!”

Juice WRLD fans certainly wouldn’t mind new music from the late rapper, as they’ve been eating up his previously released material since his passing: Both of his albums, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race For Love, returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, he is still being sued by Yellowcard, who believe that “Lucid Dreams” shares too many similarities with one of their own songs.

Watch the freestyle above.