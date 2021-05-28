Late Chicago emo-rap hero Juice WRLD’s rise to stardom began in earnest in 2017, when he released his Sting-sampling single “Lucid Dreams” to SoundCloud. After accumulating a huge following there, it was re-released in 2018 on Grade A Productions and Interscope Records, becoming a phenomenon and launching the young Juice WRLD to superstardom. Today, on the three-year anniversary of the release of Juice’s debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance, his label has re-issued the album with a remix of the song featuring a truly appropriate guest: Lil Uzi Vert.

At the same time as Juice WRLD was skyrocketing to fame on a parallel track thanks to his 2016 hit single “Money Longer,” his feature on Migos’ “Bad And Boujee,” and his 2017 breakout “XO Tour Llif3.” The two previously collaborated on the Goodbye & Good Riddance track “Wasted” and reunite here to combine their similar aesthetic and inspirations, with Uzi providing an extended verse to the ruminative track. An accompanying animated visualizer finds Juice on the run from a female demon, who commands an army of doppelgangers to pursue him through a nighttime cityscape. Fortunately, Uzi is there for backup, and with some creative uses of his new foreheard piercing (that diamond is magic!), the two escape the army and defeat their succubus foe.

Watch Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ remix video above. Another new track on the reissue is “734,” which you can play below.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.