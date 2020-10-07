Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on through his music and through his Live Free 999 Fund, founded posthumously in his honor. The foundation was formed at the beginning of the year in order to support young people through a variety of initiatives. Now, with the organization’s biggest donation yet, Live Free 999 Fund has gifted a massive array of instruments to the rapper’s former middle school.

The large donation made it possible for the school, Deer Creek Christian School, to have a fully-equipped orchestra. Live Free 999 Fund even provided instruments for students as young as pre-school.

Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace, who established the Live Free 999 Fund, said in a statement that the rapper’s eighth-grade teacher Lannaea Alexander impacted his life. Wallace praised Alexander for having “a profound effect on my son’s life, and I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage.”

Alexander, who is now the school’s principal, commented on the rapper’s talent and thanked the organization for their generous donation: “Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affected everyone who came into his presence. His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad which will enable us to offer a robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”

Find more information about the Live Free 999 Fund here.