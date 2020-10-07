Getty Image
Music

Juice WRLD Live Free 999 Project Donates Musical Instruments To His Former School

Contributing Writer

Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on through his music and through his Live Free 999 Fund, founded posthumously in his honor. The foundation was formed at the beginning of the year in order to support young people through a variety of initiatives. Now, with the organization’s biggest donation yet, Live Free 999 Fund has gifted a massive array of instruments to the rapper’s former middle school.

The large donation made it possible for the school, Deer Creek Christian School, to have a fully-equipped orchestra. Live Free 999 Fund even provided instruments for students as young as pre-school.

Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace, who established the Live Free 999 Fund, said in a statement that the rapper’s eighth-grade teacher Lannaea Alexander impacted his life. Wallace praised Alexander for having “a profound effect on my son’s life, and I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage.”

Alexander, who is now the school’s principal, commented on the rapper’s talent and thanked the organization for their generous donation: “Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affected everyone who came into his presence. His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad which will enable us to offer a robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”

Find more information about the Live Free 999 Fund here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×