Juice WRLD Has More Top Ten Songs Than Any Other Artist In 2020

Fans are still mourning the death of Juice WRLD, who passed away last December at just 21-years-old. Even after the tragedy, the rapper’s music lives on. An array of his music was released after his death, including the posthumous record Legends Never Die. A video to his The Weekend collaboration “Smile” was released this week, pushing the track to eighth place on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. That marks Juice WRLD’s seventh Top Ten track this year alone, marking an impressive achievement.

With seven singles breaking the Top Ten on the Hot 100 chart, Juice WRLD has officially become the artist with the most Top Ten songs of 2020 thus far, according to Complex. This feat is thanks to Legends Never Die‘s immensely positive reception. Upon its release in July, the album generated the biggest posthumous debut in nearly 20 years, following Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and 2Pac’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me), garnering 497,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

In a statement about his music, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, thanked his fans for the support:

“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world. This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. […] We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

Legends Never Die is out now via Interscope. Get it here.