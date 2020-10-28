The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards were last night, and the event yielded plenty of highlights, including a bunch of cyphers. The hip-hop community lost a pair of rising stars over the past year, so Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke also received some tributes during the show.

Cordae, Lil Bibby, and G Herbo took a brief moment to discuss Juice in a pre-taped segment. Cordae said of the late rapper, “That was really my brother. That’s somebody I can have like, real life, genuine conversations with.” Bibby — an executive at Grade A Productions, the label Juice was signed to — noted how transparent Juice was about his flaws, adding, “That’s why he got the love that he did.” Herbo also said, “What he left was enough to stay with us for a lifetime.” At the end of the segment, BET took a moment to recognize some other rappers who passed away recently: 5th Ward Webbie, ASAP Snacks, Fred The Godson, and Malik B.

Elsewhere during the show, Quavo honored Pop Smoke with a performance. He did two of their collaborations, “Shake The Room” from Meet The Woo 2 and “Aim For The Moon” from Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. One of the cyphers was also a tribute to Smoke, as Flo Milli, Buddy, Deante’ Hitchcock, and Ade rapped over the “Dior” instrumental.

Watch the clips above.