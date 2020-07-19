For the second straight week, a posthumous album has topped the Billboard albums chart. Last week, it was Pop Smoke’s No. 1 with Shoot For The Moon Aim For The Stars. This week, Juice WRLD has now earned his second No. 1 album with Legends Never Die. It marks the first time in Billboard history that the No. 1 spot on the albums chart has been occupied by posthumous albums for consecutive weeks.

Legends Never Die sold 497,000 equivalent album units in its first week, meaning it now holds the record for the biggest first-week number in 2020, passing The Weeknd’s number of 444,000 with After Hours. On top of that, Legends Never Die now holds the record for the fourth-biggest streaming week ever, having tallied 422.63 million on-demand streams in the week ending on July 16 in the US. Juice WRLD also logged the biggest week for a hip-hop album or a male artist since Travis Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld.

As for the rest of the top half of the chart, Pop Smoke clocks in at No. 2 with Shoot For The Moon Aim For The Stars, with 110,000 equivalent album units. Coming in at No. 3 we find the original Broadway cast recording ofHamilton: An American Musical backed by 95,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the top five is Lil Baby’s My Turn at No. 4 and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at No. 5.

As for the bottom half of the top 10, DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby comes in at No. 6, Harry Styles’ Fine Line holds it down at No. 7, Summer Walker’s newly-released Life On Earth EP debuts at No. 8, The Weeknd’s After Hours is at No. 9, and Polo G’s The Goat comes in at No. 10.

(via Billboard)

