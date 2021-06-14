A New Juice WRLD EP, ‘The Party Never Ends,’ Is Reportedly On The Way

Since Juice WRLD’s tragic passing in late 2019, there hasn’t been a shortage of new music from the late rapper. His first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released last summer, and now it looks like another new project is on the way.

In a recent interview, the rapper’s team declared that a new EP titled The Party Never Ends is on the way and that it will feature Lil Uzi Vert as well as “a few other big people.” Beyond that, they didn’t offer any additional info like a release date, approximate length, or song titles.

Even aside from Legends Never Die, there has been a bunch of new Juice WRLD material over the past year-plus since his passing. Just a few days ago, he popped up on new albums from Migos and Maroon 5. Other recent collaborators include Post Malone, Clever, The Kid Laroi, and Young Thug.

He never got in the studio with Kid Cudi, though, which Cudi recently lamented on Twitter, saying of Juice and DMX, “Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys. X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness.”