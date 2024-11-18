Days ago, a new Juice Wrld track was shared to streaming platforms. The posthumous single, “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure),” serves as the collaborative reunion of Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj.

But the song is just the top of the Juice Wrld’s musical vault iceberg. Yesterday (November 16), music executive tied to Juice Wrld previewed what is believed to be the musician’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends.

At ComplexCon Las Vegas 2024, special guests were treated to an advance listen of The Party Never Ends. For some time now, the forthcoming project has been teased online. But those who weren’t able to attend the event won’t have to wait long before they can enjoy the body of work.

According to a countdown shared on the late musician’s social media page (viewable here) The Party Never Ends has an official release date. based on the timer, the album is expected to be shared on November 29.

One fan page on X (formerly Twitter) alleges that during the listening party, attendees heard 15 tracks, all of which are rumored to appear on the album.

An upload by the page (viewable here), the account alleged that it could feature guest appearances by The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus.

Juice Wrld’s estate hasn’t confirmed any details surrounding The Party Never Ends. So, fans will need to hold a bit longer.