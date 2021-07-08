Music

Juice WRLD Has A Trilogy Of Posthumous Projects On The Way, Beginning With ‘The Party Never Ends’

Juice WRLD’s previously announced EP, The Party Never Ends, is only the tip of the spear according to a new press release from Interscope announcing a trio of posthumous projects on the way. Apparently, the three projects will form a connected, three-part album, beginning with The Party Never Ends and continuing through the next two releases. An animated, sci-fi-inspired teaser trailer was also released, featuring a snippet of new music from the late Chicago rapper.

According to Complex, Juice’s former manager, Peter Jideonwo, told Twitch streamer Adin Ross that the project would end up featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “a few other big people.” According to Lil Bibby, the founder of Grade A Productions, the imprint under which Juice WRLD released the bulk of his music (with distribution and marketing from Interscope), in a series of now-deleted tweets, the first part of the album is planned to feature Travis Scott.

Juice, who was clearly quite prolific when recording, has verses on Migos’ recently released Culture III and on Maroon 5’s album Jordi, along with the new material coming via the three-part album releasing soon. Most recently, a deluxe version of his debut album was re-issued, featuring Lil Uzi Vert on a remix of his breakout song “Lucid Dreams.”

