NLE Choppa must have recorded his verse for Juicy J‘s “Load It Up” video before he changed his mind about his rap content because he goes all the way in on his usual subject matter, threatening enemies with hollows and Glocks. Meanwhile, Juicy also sticks to his own well-worn script, tossing off lines about weed, women, and cash before his heavily pregnant wife shuts down the video shoot and drags him home in a tongue-in-cheek peek behind the curtain, Wizard of Oz style.

The Memphis great has been gearing up for the release of his new album The Hustle Continues, which also features the Wiz Khalifa collaboration “Gah Damn High.” It’ll be his first full-length album release since 2017’s Rubba Band Business — although he’s also released a handful of mixtapes since then, including ShutDaFukUp and Road To Stay Trippy — and his first independently released project after leaving Columbia Records.

Juicy has also been busy making guest appearances with other artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, IDK, Memphis’ own Jucee Froot, and R&B duo THEY..

Choppa, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakout year that included the release of his debut album, his inclusion in XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class, and his turning over a new leaf, beginning plant-based diet and delving into meditation.

Watch Juicy J and NLE Choppa’s “Load It Up” video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.