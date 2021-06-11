On June 25, Juicy J will release the deluxe version of his 2020 album The Hustle Continues and by way of announcement, he shared the stripped-down video for album single “Take It” featuring Rico Nasty. The video is shot through grainy, low-fi cameras as the two rappers turn up in the studio while recording their hedonistic verses, exhorting listeners to “take it to the head / Drink it ’til you dead.” The track is vintage Juicy J, with Rico’s unhinged yell-raps providing some extra uninhibited energy to its already propulsive vibe.

Juicy has become one of hip-hop’s foremost mentors in recent years, using his veteran savvy to cultivate a younger generation of standouts which includes Logic, who provided the producer tag Juicy uses to this day and appeared on The Hustle Continues single “1995“; Flo Milli, who he’s expressed interest in producing for; Jucee Froot, a fellow Memphis native Juicy has assisted; IDK, who counts Juicy among his titular friends on IDK And Friends 2; and Megan Thee Stallion, to whom Juicy has given a ton of twerk-ready beats.

Watch Juicy J’s “Take It” video featuring Rico Nasty above.

The Hustle Still Continues is due 6/25. Pre-order it here.

