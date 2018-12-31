Getty Image

You may not know who she is if you are of legal drinking age, but JoJo Siwa is more prosperous than most 15-year-olds you know. Since appearing on a couple seasons of Dance Moms a few years ago, she’s had a platinum-selling single with “Boomerang,” she appears on multiple Nickelodeon programs, and her YouTube channel has over 8.5 million subscribers. Now, she’s had a bit of a run-in with Justin Bieber, who disliked Siwa’s new car so much that he suggested she set it on fire.

Siwa posted a photo of herself with a customized BMW that’s as colorful as a bag of Skittles. The car features multicolor hubcaps, multicolor seats, and decals of Siwa in promotion of her upcoming tour. All in all, there’s a lot going on. West Coast Customs, who tricked out the vehicle for Siwa, reposted it, and when Bieber saw that post, he did not care for it. He had so much disdain for the car that he commented on the post, “Burn it.”

Fans were not pleased with Bieber; For example, one tweeted, “Justin Bieber is starting beef with Jojo Siwa over her car but the irony is she’s done more in 2018 than he’s done in the past 2 years.” A couple days after the incident, Bieber decided that he should extend an olive branch, in the form of a sort-of apology. In a tweet to Siwa, Bieber didn’t apologize per se, but he did write, “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

Siwa seems to be taking this whole thing in stride. She responded to that tweet, “it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” She also had some fun with Bieber’s comment posting a photo of herself in the car with a cardboard cutout of Bieber and captioning it, “burn it.”