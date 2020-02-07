After a nearly-five year wait for a new album, just a week remains until Justin Bieber arrives with his fifth album, Changes. Only a month has passed since Bieber first began the campaign for the album, one that started with the release of “Yummy.” After teaming up with Kehlani for “Get Me” and Summer Walker for a remix of “Yummy,” Bieber shares another single off the album alongside Quavo.

Attached with a video, Bieber and Quavo find themselves highlighting real-life heroes who are contributing to their communities, and even give one girl a car to help her commute to school. Everone featured in the video is a graduate of Alexandria House, which provides safe housing for women and children who are transitioning from emergency shelters to permanent homes.

The new song and video come as Bieber revealed the Changes tracklist yesterday. Coming in at 17 songs, Bieber’s fifth album will see features from Quavo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Post Malone and more. In addition to the tracklist being revealed, Bieber also landed himself with a new YouTube record after the first episode of his Seasons docuseries brought in the most viewers for a YouTube originals series with over 30 million views.

To hear Bieber lay his bars down with Quavo, press play on the video above.

Changes is out 2/14 via Def Jam. Pre-order it here.