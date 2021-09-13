The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber delivered one of the year’s biggest hit songs with their second overall collaboration, “Stay.” The track is one that appeared on a recent deluxe reissue of Laroi’s F*ck Love project, one that recently topped the Billboard album charts. As for “Stay,” the track itself as also found success on the charts as it spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With these achievements, it’s only right that the singers brought the song to the 2021 MTV VMAs stage and that’s exactly what they did on Sunday night.

Laroi and Bieber delivered what appeared to be a space-themed performance for their No. 1 song as they stood atop a larger makeshift boulder that stood in front of a bright backdrop filled with neon colors. In addition to “Stay,” Bieber would take control of the stage to perform “Ghost” from his sixth album Justice. The project spent two non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart and “Ghost” is looking to be the singer’s next popular cut from the album.

When Laroi’s “Stay” reached No. 1 on the singles chart, it became the first song by an Australian-born solo male artist to top the Hot 100 in 40 years, following Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.” He’s also the first Australian-born artist to reach No. 1 with a song since Sia did it with her and Sean Paul’s “Cheap Thrills” back in 2016. As for Bieber, he recently announced his Our World documentary which will recount his “intense and exciting” return to music.

You can watch Bieber and Laroi’s performance in the video above.