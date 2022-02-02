Justin Bieber and Hailey have been married for a little over two years now and some fans have been wondering when the couple will start a family of their own. The subject came up once again during a recent interview Hailey did with The Wall Street Journal.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” she said. “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey noted that she always thought she was going to be a young mother, but as of late, she’s let go of that idea. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she said. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Her comments come after Justin Bieber shared his desire to start a family soon. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” he said during his 2021 documentary Justin Bieber: Our World. “Make sure I put my family first… and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

You can read Hailey Bieber’s full interview with The Wall Street Journal here.