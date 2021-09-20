Pop

Hailey Bieber Opened Up To Demi Lovato About The Rumors That Justin Bieber ‘Mistreats’ Her

Pop Music Critic

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has been in the public eye as a model for a while now, but when she married pop star Justin Bieber, the spotlight got a lot hotter. Now, the couple have had to deal with a lot of drama when it comes to fans of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, bullying Hailey and comparing the two women. Bieber has been clear with his fans that he’s really happy in his new relationship, and that nothing is going on between him and his ex, but now fans have been scrutinizing his behavior with his wife, leveling accusations on social media that he doesn’t treat his new wife well.

For her part, Hailey thinks the rumors are annoying and dismisses them completely. In a recent appearance on Demi Lovato’s 4D podcast, she addressed the rumors that Justin “mistreats” her head on. Around the 18:05 minute mark, she decides to speak on the matter and put it to bed. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her,'” she said. “It’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special each and every day. So when I see the opposite of that I’m just like… huh.”

Check out the full interview above.

