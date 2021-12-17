Late last year, Justine Skye and Giveon stepped out as one of music’s newest couples. They were seen going on dates and enjoying a vacation together, but all of it came to a halt when Skye announced earlier this year that she and the “For Tonight” singer broke up. She shared the news in October through a string of tweets that alluded to a new heartbreak, but it wasn’t until Wednesday night that she shared what went down between her and Giveon. During an Instagram Live session, which she dubbed “Wine Down Wednesday,” Skye revealed how discovered an ex of hers, which many presumed to be Giveon, was cheating on her.

Skye says that after some prior concerns, she learned that Giveon was cheating on her after looking through an old phone that he had. It’s there that she saw he was “texting b*tches” in real-time, leaving her completely shocked at the discovery. “The reason why I could hold like my composure a little bit was because I was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is who he is. Like that’s insane,’” she said. Next, Skye recalled a moment when she got a text from Giveon while he was on a date with another woman. When she asked what he was up to, he said he was out with friends which led to her calling him out for lying and his immediate decision to break up with her.

“When he said, ‘I’m done,’ I was like… You’re done?” Skye said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m done.’” Furthermore, she claims that Giveon never apologized for his actions and was instead, more concerned with his reputation. “Finally when I hear from him one of the first things he said was, ‘Are you trying to ruin me? You told everyone?’” she added.

You can watch Skye give the rundown about Giveon cheating on her in the video above.