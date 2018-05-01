Kacey Musgraves Didn’t Headline At Stagecoach, But She Was Its Star

Getty Image

On Saturday night Kacey Musgraves played a magical set at Stagecoach, one of the most celebrated country music festivals in America. While she didn’t headline the coveted Saturday night slot — that honor was reserved for (male) megastar Keith Urban — she played a honeymoon of a set just before, to an audience of avid country fans packed all the way to the back gates. Because I was fortunate enough to have access to the pit, I was close enough to see the sequins on Kacey’s immaculate, throwback two-piece suit.

There were plenty of people up there with me biding time for Keith Urban, sure; but there were also enclaves and whole swathes of Kacey fans, dying to hit their pink vapes and sing along to the brand new cuts off her fantastic new album, Golden Hour. And for those who weren’t already keyed in to Kacey’s hold on the new country heart, by the end of her stunning hour-long set I heard them exclaiming to each other about her self-assurance and staying power. And that’s just fine with Kacey — but it’s not like she’s unaware of her effect at this point.

The 29-year-old emerging country star kicked off the set with “Slow Burn,” the searing-yet-gentle opener off Golden Hour, fighting quite a bit of wind off as she did. I’m talking the kind of wind that had mic techs scurrying back onstage right before the band entered to secure errant mic stands with mini-boulders to keep them stable. “Holy shit it’s windy!” Kacey laughed into the mic after her introductory number, sliding in another expletive with the casual grace of a barely-rebel in a notoriously ramrod strict environment. “We were here a couple years ago, can I say… I’m really fucking excited to be back?” she asked. The crowd roared affirmative response — for the most part, country fans don’t really mind the F-bomb. Or weed. Or rampant references to disco, their own claustrophobic set of hypocritical rules, or a little Brooks & Dunn. At least not those of us who live in California.