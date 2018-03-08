Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, Boston experimental noise trio Kal Marks returned with their third full-length record Universal Care, marking a large step forward for the band, both lyrically and sonically. It’s at the same time sludgy and peppy, colorful and drab. Right at the center of record lies the seven-minute epic called “Loosed,” a perfect embodiment of Universal Care that touches all points of the band’s abilities.

Today, we’re premiering the video for “Loosed,” which sees the band channeling the stylistic overtones of psychological horror films, cutting between performance footage, grinding teeth, and other deranged imagery. The visual was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Ethan Long, and is a perfect visual summation of a song that moves flawlessly from place to place. Check it out above.

The trio is set to hit the road for a massive tour this spring. Check out all the dates below.

3/09 – Hadley, MA @ The Flip w/ Tundrastomper

3/10 – Cambridge, MA @ Elks Lodge w/ Nice Guys & Bat House (Album Release Show)

3/24 – Portland, ME @ Bowl Haven w/ Greed Island

4/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

4/04 – Washington, DC @Rhizome

4/05 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

4/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Lunchbox Records

4/07 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age *

4/08 – Nashville, TN @ East Room *

4/09 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

4/10 – Tallahassee, FL @Wilbury

4/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House Show

4/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Show

4/13 – Austin, TX @ Beerland

4/14 – Denton, TX @ County Brewery

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Non Plus

4/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Top Space

4/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock

4/20 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club

4/21 – Corvallis, OR @ Sparkle Castle

4/22 – Portland, OR @ Rontoms

4/23 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

4/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

4/26 – Denver, CO @ Club Scum

4/27 – Omaha, NB @ Brothers Lounge

4/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Hexagon Bar

4/29 – Madison, WI @ Nottingham Coop

4/30 – Chicago, IL @Subterranean (Downstairs)

5/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @Rancho Unicorno

5/02 – Akron, OH @ Oakdale

5/03 – Rochester, NY @ Small World Books

5/04 – New Paltz, NY @ Nachohouse

5/05 – Allston, MA @ O’Briens

Universal Care is out now on Exploding In Sound Records.