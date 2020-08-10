Announcing her To Feel Alive EP a few months ago, Kali Uchis wrote, “can’t give you my album yet, but i recorded some demos in my room for u.” The release came out a few days after that, and now it appears she is making some headway on that album. She and Rico Nasty released their collaboration “Aquí Yo Mando” last week, which may or may not be a preview of Uchis’ upcoming studio effort. Whatever the case may be, the pair have now given the song a new visual, which debuted this morning.

In the video, the two appear to have pulled off some sort of caper, as the pair stand in a modern office room at the Mando Corporation, above a main who is on the floor, unconscious and a bit bloody. From there, the two take a bit of a victory lap and dancing and performing the song in a security room.

Rico has had a busy 2020 as well. She hopped on IDK And Friends 2 and she has contributed to some soundtracks like year, landing songs on Insecure and Scoob!.

Watch the “Aquí Yo Mando” video above.

