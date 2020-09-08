Kanye West Claims Bernie Sanders Refused To Meet With Him

Last week, Nick Cannon unveiled the first part of his Kanye West episode of Cannon’s Class, a conversation that yielded a number of headlines. Now Cannon has returned with the second portion of the conversation, and in it, Kanye claims that Bernie Sanders turned down a meeting with him.

Discussing his meeting with Jared Kushner, Kanye said, “I’m not one of these, ‘I’m Black so I’m Democrat, 95 percent’… 95 percent of Black people are Democrat. I wanted to meet with Bernie Sanders before, he wouldn’t meet with me. Now, I’m fine to meet with Biden. I would meet with anybody! I love everybody! Jesus loves everybody.”

He then outlined his relationship with Kushner, saying, “I met with Jared… that’s a friend of mine. I knew them before they were in the White House. Trump used to go to award shows with Puff Daddy.”

Sanders, of course, is no stranger to chatting with rappers, as he and Cardi B have spoken publicly on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, in the first part of this conversation, Kanye revealed that he spent an enormous amount of money on his Sunday Service performances last year.

Check out the second part of Kanye’s Cannon’s Class appearance above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.