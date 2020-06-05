Following two weeks of police protests, fans began to wonder why some of their favorite — or at least most outspoken — celebrities were rather silent and inactive in the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests. One of the names that came up was Kanye West, who has been very outspoken over recent years in terms of his political stance and support of a certain individual in office. Before the collective mass of social media could fire off their full artillery of jokes and insults at West for his lack of support, news broke that he created a college fund to cover tuition costs for Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, a Texas native who was killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

In addition to the college fund, West also donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Floyd, promised to cover the legal costs for Arbery and Taylor’s families, and committed to donating money to black-owned businesses in Chicago. While this may be quite a lot for one day, West is far from finished as video broke out Friday night that showed him marching with Chicago Public School students.

JUST IN: Kanye West joins protest in his hometown Chicago. pic.twitter.com/IEUxe1kKNG — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) June 5, 2020

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on West with some commending him for showing face at the protest, while others were not so quick to buy into his appearance.

Check out videos of Kanye West at the protest above and scroll down to read some reactions from fans as well.