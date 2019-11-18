Kanye West is expanding his property portfolio, one Wyoming ranch at a time. TMZ reports that the Jesus Is King producer just bought Bighorn Mountain Ranch outside Cody, Wyoming for $14,495,000, joining his original purchase of Monster Lake Ranch from earlier this year.

According to TMZ, the property is 6,713 acres, has two helicopter pads, several log cabins and lodges, and “some of the best trout fishing in the state,” courtesy of fish-populated creeks that run throughout the land. As Complex points out, Kanye purchased the two properties to develop his ideas about architecture, saying, “We gonna develop cities,” during a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

He likely hopes that his experiments in architecture will go better in Wyoming than they have at his Calabasas home, where neighbors complained about construction on his futuristic dome “prototypes,” forcing him to dismantle the structures or face a fine. However, he’s also had run-ins with authorities in Wyoming; in September, he was warned by the Wyoming Game & Fish Department over chasing antelopes on his ATV after a video surfaced online and went viral.

Though Kanye has this new endeavor to keep him busy, it looks like music remains his first love. Earlier this afternoon, he posted a tweet teasing a potential Jesus Is King sequel with Dr. Dre and is apparently working on an opera, which supposedly opens next week.