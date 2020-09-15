Longsuffering Kanye West fans who have patiently awaited the arrival of a followup to 2019’s Jesus Is King just got some bad news: The mercurial producer just said he refuses to release any new music until he’s “done” with his current record contracts. As usual, he made this ominous pronouncement via his new favorite form of communication: His often bewildering Twitter page.

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he wrote. Just in case anyone thought he wasn’t being completely serious, he added, “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.” Kanye has been locked in a contract dispute for some time, alleging his current deal with EMI (under the Universal Music Group) won’t allow him to retire in 2019. In 2020, the two parties apparently reached a settlement, but it seems he still has a bone or two to pick.

Of course, that was only the beginning of his rant, as he was just getting warmed up for the main event: Taking shots at two of his erstwhile proteges, Drake and J. Cole. While he’s been engaged in a passive-aggressive tet-a-tet with the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper from Canada, he never did get around to responding to J. Cole, whose fan-favorite single “False Prophets” is widely believed to be a criticism of Kanye’s hard left turn into radical conservatism.

“I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately,” he wrote. In his defense, he called himself “Nat Turner,” evoking the leader of an 1831 slave revolt which killed at least 50 white slaveowners before being put down a few days later. “I’m fighting for us,” he insisted, despite every appearance from the last several years to the contrary. Kanye is currently running for President backed by Trump-supporting Republicans using false names on petitions for several states’ ballots. While he and Trump maintain that this isn’t being done to siphon votes from Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election, very few people believe them.

Check out Kanye’s latest rant above.