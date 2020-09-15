Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Calls For Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And J. Cole To Join Him And ‘Get Free’



The past week has been quite eventful for Kanye West. The rapper discovered a “fake employee” on his payroll, claimed Bernie Sanders refused to meet with him, and revealed he is considering legal action against Sony and Universal. Now Kanye has taken to Twitter to call on three of hip-hop’s biggest heavyweights to join him to “get free.”

“We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free,” West wrote in his tweet. “We will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund.” His tweet comes less than a day after he claimed he was “the new Moses” while calling the NBA and music industry “modern day slave ships.” In another tweet, he also proclaimed that his children would own his masters.

This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned J. Cole and Drake in tweets in the last few days. He recently retweeted two videos of Drake, one that showed him rapping The Fugees’ “Ready Or Not” as a child and another from the OVO Festival in 2016, which found the two rappers performing “Pop Style” together. Kanye also demanded an apology from Cole and Drake in a now-deleted tweet. “I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately,” he wrote. “I’m Nat Turner… I’m fighting for us.”







