A Producer Of Kanye West's 'Famous' Thinks Taylor Swift 'Should Really Chill Out'

The long-running feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West gained some newfound steam last month after the full “Famous” phone call between Kanye and Swift leaked. In the days that followed, multiple parties involved shared their thoughts, and now a producer who worked on “Famous” decided to chime in.

A number of producers contributed to the song, and one of them was Mobb Deep’s Havoc. In a recent interview with Daily Beast, he downplayed the situation and insisted that Swift should probably “chill out”:

“I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out. It’s not that serious. She has an awesome career, and she don’t need to be fighting with another awesome artist. Freedom of speech is alive and well — or should be — and she shouldn’t be going out there complaining about not clearing this He was giving props — it wasn’t like he was trying to diss you. Some people are a little too sensitive for the game, but this is the game that we’re in. There’s no time for soft skin — and I’m not just saying that because she’s a female. Everyone has to display tough skin for this industry since everyone is gonna come at you, and you might like it or you might not.”

