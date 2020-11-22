Ten years ago today, Kanye West dropped his fifth album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It arrived at the backend of a tumultuous point in his career, filled with headline-making moments, like his 2009 MTV VMA incident with Taylor Swift. It produced many unforgettable moments, such as Nicki Minaj’s incredible verse on “Monster” and Kanye’s performance at the 2010 MTV VMAs. A decade later, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the album and answer one question: Is My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Kanye’s best album?

Yes. This genuinely feels like the culmination of so many parts of hip hop into one perfect project. It tells a beautiful story, the features are perfect, it's littered with iconic moments and devil in a new dress and runaway is the greatest two track run ever in my opinion. — How much a 💂 really cost? (@StinkyYeezy333) November 22, 2020

This was Kanye’s peak. Both fashion and musically. Amber was his greatest muse. https://t.co/dxFsCfIEcO — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) November 15, 2020

For some, the question was an easy one to answer. One Twitter user said yes and labeled it a “culmination of so many parts of hip hop into one perfect project.” Another said seemed to agree as well and called it an “undisputed classic.” More comments poured in support of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, with another saying, “This was Kanye’s peak. Both fashion and musically.”

No Late Registration is way better no kizzy. https://t.co/DBxj99vJ3y — Harold (@hbdecember01) November 22, 2020

Nah. It’s The Life of Pablo https://t.co/nvNeGd08xn — james henry (@jhenrynj5) November 22, 2020

Fuck no Graduation Late registration or a college dropout https://t.co/dEgDiANZDo — Marc Miller 🕊 (@BigIzzoLik) November 22, 2020

Others weren’t so sure it was his best. One chose Kanye’s 2005 Late Registration, while another opted for 2013’s The Life Of Pablo. The varying responses continued, with another Twitter user calling his first three albums — College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation — better releases.

You can find more takes from fans below.

MBDTF one of Ye best albums Idc. I love the WHOLE thang — Pebbz🇵🇦 (@_xTrvplantaa) November 22, 2020

MBDTF is the best rap album of all time are you dumbbb — RoH 🌎☄️💕 (@RohitIsntThere_) November 22, 2020

MBDTF is one of the best albums of all time. In music not just hip hop — Ⓜ️🅰️❌ (@masua00) November 22, 2020

MBDTF is just the best by that man and every one brought their A game. Even the tracks that didn’t make it — Tan Tebow (@izTariq) November 10, 2020

Happy bday MBDTF!! The best hip hop album of this century — idk (@carson_you) November 22, 2020

TLOP exists for a reason please https://t.co/sjgcfj8523 — #ENDSARS🇳🇬 (@baby2stackss) November 22, 2020