Getty Image
Music

Kanye West’s Fans Honor The Anniversary Of ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ By Debating His Best Album

by:

Ten years ago today, Kanye West dropped his fifth album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It arrived at the backend of a tumultuous point in his career, filled with headline-making moments, like his 2009 MTV VMA incident with Taylor Swift. It produced many unforgettable moments, such as Nicki Minaj’s incredible verse on “Monster” and Kanye’s performance at the 2010 MTV VMAs. A decade later, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the album and answer one question: Is My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Kanye’s best album?

For some, the question was an easy one to answer. One Twitter user said yes and labeled it a “culmination of so many parts of hip hop into one perfect project.” Another said seemed to agree as well and called it an “undisputed classic.” More comments poured in support of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, with another saying, “This was Kanye’s peak. Both fashion and musically.”

Others weren’t so sure it was his best. One chose Kanye’s 2005 Late Registration, while another opted for 2013’s The Life Of Pablo. The varying responses continued, with another Twitter user calling his first three albums — College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation — better releases.

You can find more takes from fans below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×