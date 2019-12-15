Kanye West And Jay-Z Seem To Have Moved Past Their Beef At Diddy’s Birthday Party

Have Kanye West and Jay-Z finally made up? After years of a longstanding beef over a diss track, it seems so, as Kanye and HOV appeared to be friendly at Diddy’s 50th birthday party on Saturday.

Not only did Kanye and HOV stand together for a photo-op, but they also seemed to be engaged in a friendly conversation.

JAY-Z with Diddy, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West at Diddy's 50th birthday party tonight pic.twitter.com/8xTArKud5h — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 15, 2019

While many pinpoint the source of the longstanding turmoil to some diss verses in Jay-Z’s 4:44, others blame money. Kanye split from his Tidal streaming deal in favor of capitalizing on other platforms. Later, Jay-Z and Beyonce refused to attend Kanye’s wedding after Ye publically announced his daughter North had never had a playdate with Blue Ivy.

Despite the public spat, both have individually taken time in interviews to clarify their relationship. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Ye went into detail about their friendship. “With Jay, I love all of these people, but you got to know there’s a lineage of Jay to Ye to Drake,” Kanye said. “It’s, this person is your idol. Then you get to know ’em, then you be friends, then you turn to frenemies, then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy. But that is the lineage of rap kings and inspirers.”

Time will tell if Ye and HOV’s conversation at Diddy’s party was just a friendly exchanging of words, or if the two are ready to turn over a new leaf.