Kanye West And Jay-Z Have Reportedly Ended All Their Legal Beef

Just a few days after Kanye West and Jay-Z publicly reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday party, TMZ reports a possible reason for their friendly dispositions. The two rappers, who were feuding over royalties from the Tidal streaming service, have apparently reached a behind-the-scenes agreement and ended their respective lawsuits.

At the beginning of the year, Kanye reportedly sued EMI and Roc-a-Fella Records, while in 2017, Kanye also went to court against Tidal, which he said owed him around $3 million in royalties. However, according to TMZ, both rappers are satisfied with the outcome of their agreement, which has since led to exclusive Kanye content such as the “opera” Nebuchadnezzar appearing on Tidal for streaming last month.

According to TMZ, though, their meeting at Diddy’s party was only the most public time they crossed paths this year. They reportedly met up with no apparent static on those occasions as well, with the festive atmosphere of the party likely contributing to their elated expressions. More Tidal content is also reportedly in the works, but apparently not the surefire fan-pleaser that a sequel to Watch The Throne would be. Due to Kanye’s intention to continue making entirely religious music from here on out, it seems unlikely that the two would ever link up to record another joint album.

Kanye, meanwhile, is planning on a new tour with a different partner: Television megapastor Joel Osteen. They’re set to bring their tag-team church service to stadiums nationwide next year.