Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Wants To Make A Christian Version Of TikTok Called ‘Jesus Tok’

Contributing Writer

Kanye West made a very public pivot to Christianity ahead of his anticipated album Jesus Is King last year. Ever since, the rapper has broke ground on his own weekly gospel service, joined televangelist pastor Joel Osteen in a series of live events, quit swearing, and even made his album collaborators abstain from pre-marital sex. Now, West wants to use his influence to create a more Christian-friendly version of the popular social media platform TikTok.

Sharing his thoughts to Twitter, West said he has a new idea for a Christian-approved version of the popular app. Saying the idea came to him as a “vision” after being “disturbed” by some of the content he saw on the platform, West said he wants to replace TikTok with “Jesus Tok.” According to West, the new app will be “Christian monitored” and “safe for young children.” While he didn’t offer up any specifics, the rapper said he prays he can collaborate with TikTok in order to make his vision a reality.

Of course, fans immediately flooded Twitter with their own ideas of what “Jesus Tok” would look like.

West’s plans arrive after President Trump announced he was thinking about banning the platform altogether. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told journalists in early August.

Read West lay out his “Jesus Tok” plans above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×