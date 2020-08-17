Kanye West made a very public pivot to Christianity ahead of his anticipated album Jesus Is King last year. Ever since, the rapper has broke ground on his own weekly gospel service, joined televangelist pastor Joel Osteen in a series of live events, quit swearing, and even made his album collaborators abstain from pre-marital sex. Now, West wants to use his influence to create a more Christian-friendly version of the popular social media platform TikTok.

Sharing his thoughts to Twitter, West said he has a new idea for a Christian-approved version of the popular app. Saying the idea came to him as a “vision” after being “disturbed” by some of the content he saw on the platform, West said he wants to replace TikTok with “Jesus Tok.” According to West, the new app will be “Christian monitored” and “safe for young children.” While he didn’t offer up any specifics, the rapper said he prays he can collaborate with TikTok in order to make his vision a reality.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Of course, fans immediately flooded Twitter with their own ideas of what “Jesus Tok” would look like.

The first viral video on Kanye’s Jesus Tok pic.twitter.com/XxocgQsnPX — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) August 17, 2020

.@kanyewest loving Jesus Tok so far Ye thanks for the idea here’s this dance I came up with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zEauCt0k0l — Jesus Christ (@JesusChrist_alt) August 17, 2020

Kanye installing Jesus Tok on all of his kids' phones pic.twitter.com/b538VvqXnm — Aaron (@PeggysGOAT) August 17, 2020

Theres only one person i need to see on Jesus Tok! pic.twitter.com/elx7uzyN1G — KYLE-boy SHIT! 🐎 (@theMACattak) August 17, 2020

West’s plans arrive after President Trump announced he was thinking about banning the platform altogether. “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told journalists in early August.

Read West lay out his “Jesus Tok” plans above.