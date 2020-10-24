For almost two years, Kanye has threatened to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience. Back in December 2018, Kanye tweeted that he wanted to “do a serious interview speaking on mental health,” but he said the media is “afraid to speak to someone who has been diagnosed but is still everyone’s favorite super hero.” Shortly after, Rogan responded, saying, “I would be happy to talk to you about it for as long as you’d like.” He finally made good on his promise, with Kanye finally sitting down for what proved to be a nearly three-hour conversation.

I would be happy to talk to you about it for as long as you’d like. https://t.co/jPCeNJ5nmB — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2018

Throughout the interview, Kanye talked about his frequent rants on Twitter, running for president, making music, and more. He said that his rants were the result of his brain not working like everyone else’s. “I don’t think in the black and white lines I’ve been programmed to think in,” he said. “I think in full color, so when I talk, I have to describe a thought in five ways.” He concluded, “So when I talk, it’s not a rant. It’s a symphony of ideas.” The interview also finds Kanye opening up about this presidential run and his family life.

The interview arrives just a week after Kanye shared “Nah Nah Nah,” his second single of the year.

You can watch Rogan and Kanye’s interview in the video above.