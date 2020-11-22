Kanye West is celebrating the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on Sunday and as a result, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the album and post their best memories of it like when they first bought the album or seeing the GOOD Music rapper perform live. Others used the anniversary to debate whether or not the 2010 album was the best release in Kanye’s catalog.

Others like Kim Kardashian, however, had a much more personal connection to the album. The wife of Kanye West revealed a very interesting tidbit about “Lost In The World” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Kim Kardashian says that Kanye’s song “Lost In The World” was a poem he wrote in her birthday card#MBDTF10 pic.twitter.com/dtoBJSqlSg — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) November 22, 2020

Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Kim said, “For those that don’t know the story of ‘Lost In The World’ on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy…. Kanye couldn’t come up with some lyrics and then realized he had them, it was what he wrote me for my 30th birthday card.” She added, “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song,” before concluding the post with “Happy 10 year anniversary MBDTF.”

In the next post, she shared the birthday card Kanye gave her for her 30th birthday and it reveals the rapper ended up using the poem for the first verse of the song which reads:

You’re my devil, you’re my angel

You’re my heaven, you’re my hell

You’re my now, you’re my forever

You’re my freedom, you’re my jail

You’re my lies, you’re my truth

You’re my war, you’re my truce

You’re my questions, you’re my proof

You’re my stress and you’re my masseuse

Kim also shared the handwritten slip that Kanye used to write on as he created the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track.

You can check Kim Kardashian’s post above.