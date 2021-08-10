Kanye West Is Apparently Moving Into Another Stadium To Finish ‘Donda’

After his first Donda listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West confirmed the rumors that he was temporarily living in the venue while he finished work on the album. Now, it appears he’s moving out, but not back into a more traditional sort of home. Instead, it appear he’s relocating to another stadium.

This news comes via West collaborator KayCyy, who noted in a now-deleted tweet (as XXL reports), “We moving to another stadium.”

As the publication notes, other stadiums in the Atlanta area to which West could move include State Farm Arena, Truist Park, and Russ Chandler Stadium. Of course, there’s also the possibility that West will land in a stadium in a different part of the world entirely.

As for when Donda will be released, that remains unclear. West apparently noticed a mixing mistake during his second Donda listening event, so there’s still work to be done. As it stands now, streaming platforms like Apple Music say the album is set for this week, August 13, although neither West nor anybody from his team have made that announcement. Even if there was a confirmed release date, though, West has proven, with this album and previous efforts, that these deadlines can’t necessarily be treated as gospel.