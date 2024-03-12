Yesterday (March 11) was a big day for Kanye West: It was revealed that his and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 single “Carnival” is No. 1 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. This makes the song Ye’s first No. 1 hit in 13 years, since his and Katy Perry’s 2011 collaboration “ET.” The achievement has West feeling some kind of way, and that way is vengeful.

In celebration of the feat, West shared his thoughts on Instagram, in which he goes after some of his opponents. He wrote:

“Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you it’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system and f*ck adidas and everybody who works there or with them Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat You p*ssys don’t stand for sh*t And f*ck everybody at the Dailey Mail And F*ck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber F*ck each and every single one of all And f*ck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f*ck you’s.”

As Complex notes, the post has since been edited to read simply, “No caption.”

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.