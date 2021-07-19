Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dropping A New Album Soon Following A Rumored Listening Event

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Since 2019’s Jesus Is King, there have been rumors upon rumors of new Kanye West albums that are set to drop at some point. Well, it’s time for another West album rumor: Over the weekend, West reportedly hosted a listening party for a new project that’s set to drop soon (as NME notes).

Over the weekend, internet personality Justin Laboy tweeted, “Kanye played his new album for me & [Kevin Durant] last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.” He then shared a photo from the supposed listening session and added, “ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME.”

He later added that the album is coming out this week, writing, “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless.” As Laboy’s tweets made the rounds, photos from outside of a supposed listening party surfaced.

This news comes days after a video of West and Tyler The Creator working on something together surfaced.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×