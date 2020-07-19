Back in June, Kanye West proclaimed the last Friday of the month as the West Day Ever, on which the rapper shared a plethora of new announcements from both his fashion and musical endeavors. In the following weeks, more announcements followed, the latest coming Saturday night with the announcement of his upcoming album, Donda. Now he’s turned back to his presidential campaign, having submitted the required documents and officially launching it with a rally in South Carolina.

Kanye West at his “campaign rally” in South Carolina: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” Loud groans from the audience, “come on man” can be heard pic.twitter.com/Q9g92UvZ27 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2020

Oh my God, what is happening pic.twitter.com/4wWgT6tw8O — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2020

Taking the stage at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, West spoke to attendees while wearing a security vest and rocking a “2020” haircut style for the first rally of his campaign. It didn’t take long for him to spark a bit of controversy. At one point during the speech, he looked to make a clarification on the work of Harriet Tubman saying, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” His statement didn’t seem to go over well with the crowd. A bit later, West had an emotional moment when speaking about his mother, father, and current family with wife Kim Kardashian. West also addressed his past comments on Planned Parenthood.

West’s rally arrives less than 24 hours after the rapper revealed the tracklist and release date for Donda. It arrives next week July 24, not long after he previewed the album’s title track on Twitter.