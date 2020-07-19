Music

Kanye West Officially Launches His Presidential Campaign With A Rally In South Carolina

by:

Back in June, Kanye West proclaimed the last Friday of the month as the West Day Ever, on which the rapper shared a plethora of new announcements from both his fashion and musical endeavors. In the following weeks, more announcements followed, the latest coming Saturday night with the announcement of his upcoming album, Donda. Now he’s turned back to his presidential campaign, having submitted the required documents and officially launching it with a rally in South Carolina.

Taking the stage at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, West spoke to attendees while wearing a security vest and rocking a “2020” haircut style for the first rally of his campaign. It didn’t take long for him to spark a bit of controversy. At one point during the speech, he looked to make a clarification on the work of Harriet Tubman saying, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” His statement didn’t seem to go over well with the crowd. A bit later, West had an emotional moment when speaking about his mother, father, and current family with wife Kim Kardashian. West also addressed his past comments on Planned Parenthood.

West’s rally arrives less than 24 hours after the rapper revealed the tracklist and release date for Donda. It arrives next week July 24, not long after he previewed the album’s title track on Twitter.

Topics: #Kanye WestTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Comedy Podcasts To Listen To In 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×