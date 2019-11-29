Kanye West’s pseudo-opera Nebuchadnezzar, which debuted at The Hollywood Bowl last weekend, was certainly an experience, but if you couldn’t score tickets — or missed the original livestream — have no fear. You can now stream the show in full — all you need is a Tidal membership. The play features new music and “Mo Bamba” rapper Sheck Wes as the titular Babylonian ruler, with narration from the Book of Daniel read by Kanye himself.

Nebuchadnezzar is considered by many to be further evidence of Kanye’s turn toward religious values, much like recently released album, Jesus Is King and its rumored follow-up, which will supposedly be co-produced by Dr. Dre and released sometime around Christmas. However, some others see it as an ongoing exploitation of a more spiritual demographic since the mercurial producer alienated much of his core fanbase with his controversial comments about slavery and politics beginning in 2018 and continuing until recently. While Kanye has certainly followed through on the concepts in the video for “Closed On Sunday” from Jesus Is King, his Sunday Services — and the businesses popping up surrounding it — have made a killing from selling branded merchandise.

As far as Kanye’s foray into classical music goes, it’s probably best he leave that to the professionals and stick to doing things he’s actually good at, but if you’re a Kanye completist or just curious about how it all went down, Tidal’s got you covered right here.