On Friday, news arrived that Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West. According to a “court source” that spoke to Variety, the paperwork for the divorce was filed the same day that news arrived. The official filing comes after months of rumors that their seven-year marriage was close to coming to an end and in the paperwork, the split was described “as amicable as a divorce can be.” Now, a source close to People reports that Kanye West is blaming his 2020 run for president as the breakpoint in his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

“He’s in that place of ‘if only,'” the source says. “‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.” They added, “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back… Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.” The publication reports that their marriage began to spiral last summer during the rapper’s social media outbursts. Things between West and Kardashian would only worsen after his controversial South Carolina rally. There, he revealed Kardashian considered an abortion in 2012 for their eldest daughter, North.

A source told People that Kardashian was “shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally” and “furious that he shared something so private.” Last July, Kanye said a divorce between himself and Kardashian would happen soon while suggesting something occurred between her and Meek Mill. He later apologized for the accusation.

