Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Thinks His Failed Presidential Run ‘Cost Him His Marriage’ To Kim Kardashian

by:

On Friday, news arrived that Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West. According to a “court source” that spoke to Variety, the paperwork for the divorce was filed the same day that news arrived. The official filing comes after months of rumors that their seven-year marriage was close to coming to an end and in the paperwork, the split was described “as amicable as a divorce can be.” Now, a source close to People reports that Kanye West is blaming his 2020 run for president as the breakpoint in his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

“He’s in that place of ‘if only,'” the source says. “‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.” They added, “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back… Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.” The publication reports that their marriage began to spiral last summer during the rapper’s social media outbursts. Things between West and Kardashian would only worsen after his controversial South Carolina rally. There, he revealed Kardashian considered an abortion in 2012 for their eldest daughter, North.

A source told People that Kardashian was “shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally” and “furious that he shared something so private.” Last July, Kanye said a divorce between himself and Kardashian would happen soon while suggesting something occurred between her and Meek Mill. He later apologized for the accusation.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×