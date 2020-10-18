With their 46th season well underway, Saturday Night Live has hosted a fairly good list of hosts and musical guests, some of which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, and Justin Bieber. The show welcomed Issa Rae as the host on Saturday night and the Insecure creator and actress appeared in a few sketches, including one called “Your Voice Chicago.” While some may have enjoyed the skit, Kanye West was one person who did not as he did not appreciate the diss that was sent his way in it.

Kanye said he would be “praying” for Issa and her family after Rae took a shot at the rapper in the SNL skit. The “Your Voice Chicago” skit featured Rae, who played a political commentator named Jamele Demmings, and a host played by Kenan Thompson. Speaking on the election, Rae vowed to vote for every Black candidate on the election ballot. Thompson’s character points to each of the Black candidate’s political inexperience, but Rae manages to put a positive light on each point of concern. Preparing to go on commercial break, Thompson’s character promises to discusses the presidential race between “Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West,” to which Rae replies, “Kanye?! Eff him!”

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

Sharing his response on Twitter, Kanye said, “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back…My heart goes out to Issa Rae.” He added, “I’m praying for her and her family… I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

You can watch the skit and read Kanye’s response above.