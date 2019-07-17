Getty Image

Recently, there has been some great news for Rick And Morty fans anxiously waiting for the show’s fourth season. The first images from the upcoming season were recently shared, and now show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have given their first interview about the new season for Entertainment Weekly.

Back in May, the pair offered Kanye West his own episode of the show, and they seemed like they meant it. It turns out that they were definitely serious, as Justin Roiland said in the new interview that while West won’t be in the upcoming season, they have tried to get together to genuinely discuss the possibility:

“We’re trying to schedule something. It’s not going to be for this batch coming up. But we love the idea of doing something with him. It’s just a discussion of what exactly that is, and then sitting down and talking with him. He had to reschedule, and then we had to reschedule. We need to sit down and chat about it. But it’s a very sincere and legitimate offer when we threw that out.”

So don’t expect to hear West’s voice this season, but Roiland did confirm some guest stars for the upcoming episodes: “We’ve got Paul Giamatti. That’s a hot scoop. We got Sam Neil. Taika Waititi does a voice. Kathleen Turner.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Roiland also shared which of the show’s catchphrases he’s tired of hearing, saying, “It would be the ‘wubba lubba dub dub’ catchphrase. Only because we were making fun of the idea of stupid catchphrases. [At first] it wasn’t at all that and then it was funny because it was a dumb catchphrase, and then we subverted it by making it mean something really depressing. The hardcore fans get the irony behind it.”

Read the full interview here.