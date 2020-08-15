Over the past two months, Kanye West has been very active on his Twitter page, using the platform to make announcements to fans and air his many thoughts. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, West shared a slew of updates from his Yeezy clothing line, but it was a tweet with a snake emoji that caught people’s attention. The tweet reads, “Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis.” Some believe the tweet references his and Kim Kardashian’s 2016 beef with Taylor Swift.

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

The tweet seemed to specifically reference West’s 2016 song, “Famous,” in which he claimed to have “made that b*tch famous,” meaning Swift. The Folklore singer claimed to be blindsided by the song, saying she never approved being called a “b*tch.” Kardashian claimed otherwise, posting a tweet riddled with snake emojis with the words, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” Swift then launched her Reputaion tour with a giant robotic snake on her stage, apparently in response.

West has yet to confirm or deny the tweet’s possible connection to Swift and Kardashian.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

The tweet comes after some apparently beef between West and Drake. After the Toronto rapper’s newly-released “Laugh Now, Cry Later” single, fans pointed out that he may have dissed West on the song with lines like “Distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap, ayy / I seen some n****s attack and don’t end up makin’ it back,” as well as “We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby.”