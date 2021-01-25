Getty Image
Kanye West Shouts At Chance The Rapper In A Viral Documentary Clip

Early in Chance The Rapper’s career, Kanye West was not only one of his biggest supporters, but as a fellow Chicagoan, he was a close friend and mentor to Chance, as well. Unfortunately, recent years have seen their relationship cool as a result of Kanye’s social media outbursts and vocal support for a certain gold-plated businessman-turned-politician. A video that has surfaced online seems to show just how much their relationship has deteriorated, although some fans have used it as just another means to bully Chance.

The clip, which appears to be an excerpt from a documentary — reportedly about the creation of Kanye’s Donda album — features Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash narrating an encounter between Kanye and Chance at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch in the wake of one of Kanye’s alarming Twitter rants. Dash recounts Chance flying out to the ranch to check on Kanye out of concern for his former mentor. A perturbed Kanye lashes out at the nonplussed Chance, screaming, “Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave.”

Dash explains, “They got into it, but they worked it out… At the end of the day, Chance was just there to be a friend.”

Watch the clip above.

