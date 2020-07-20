Kanye West is in the midst of an attempt at a presidential run, but it’s not going too well so far. A lot has happened since his backlash-prompting candidacy announcement, including a South Carolina rally this weekend that yielded a ton of Kanye sound bites. Apparently what it didn’t produce, though, was Kanye getting his name on the ballot.

TMZ reports that according to Chris Whitmore, Director Of Public Information for the South Carolina State Election Commission, Kanye’s campaign missed today’s deadline to get on the November ballot. He had a firm deadline of noon ET on July 20 to get the 10,000 signatures he needed as a petition candidate, but the State Election Commission apparently did not hear from Kanye and received no signatures of any kind. So, Kanye is not set to appear on South Carolina’s ballot as a presidential candidate.

In addition to his rally, Kanye also attempted to collect some digital signatures over the weekend, tweeting out a link to a sign-up website and writing, “Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations. You can also sign up at the website.”

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

As for the rally, it has certainly become the subject of much conversation. One of the most notable takeaways was his comments about Harriet Tubman, which his peers in music did not warmly receive.