Kanye West Teases ‘Jesus Is King II’ With Dr. Dre

Perhaps emboldened by the commercial success of his latest musical experiment, Jesus Is King, Kanye West has already begun teasing its followup, Jesus Is King II — this time, with another big-name collaborator: Dr. Dre.

Kanye tweeted the above — screencapped just in case he pulls a Kanye and deletes it as he has so many other tweets — teasing himself and fellow upper echelon hip-hop producer Dr. Dre in the studio with the caption: “Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon.”

Such a collaboration would be new territory for Dr. Dre — who, like Kanye, often relies on a huge list of collaborators to help him craft his highly-regarded compositions, but has never tag-teamed with another artist for a collaborative project as Kanye has on albums like Watch The Throne.

It would also be a departure musically for Dre, who has stuck almost exclusively to his hip-hop wheelhouse since first popping up on the scene with NWA in the 1980s. While Dre has had a hand in some of the biggest names in hip-hop’s classic albums — names like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Tupac, and 50 Cent — his hard-driving nature in the studio has been known to undermine many a creative partnership. Meanwhile, with Kanye’s own strident list of demands since fully converting to Christianity, it’ll be interesting to see how the two control freak producers work with each other — although given both of their propensity to push back albums until they basically don’t exist anymore, it might be a while before we do.