Although Kanye West hasn’t said much about it in recent days, he is in fact still running for president. That’s despite the fact that at this point, it would take an unprecedented upset for either Donald Trump to not retain the presidency or for Joe Biden to not take over the White House. Regardless, he’s pressing on, and he used last night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to do a bit of campaigning of his own.

During the debate, Kanye tweeted out images of some of his Kanye 2020 merch, although the two pics he shared weren’t modeled by anybody. He changed that with a video he posted, though, of him holding a “Vote Kanye” hat over Harris’ head on TV and a “Kanye 2020 Vision” hat over Pence’s. He captioned the post, “They had to get the merch first,” along with a link to his election merch site.

They had to get the merch first https://t.co/8gBTw6g6Jq pic.twitter.com/6R0aJ6YGjJ — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, following the news of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, Kanye shared a message of peace and unity, tweeting, “There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”