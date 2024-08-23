It was probably only a matter of time before Kanye West absconded from the US entirely, as he continues to suffer the consequences of his own actions. As a reminder, those actions included spreading antisemitic memes, sexually harassing business partners, and terrorizing anyone who questioned him.

But, the show must go on (apparently), and since no one stateside seems willing to put up with his antics anymore, he performed his latest Vultures Listening Experience in South Korea, where the impact of his actions has undoubtedly been muted by cultural differences. While performing at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si, South Korea, he played not only songs from his new album, but also from across his discography, including fan favorites like “All Falls Down,” “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” “Power,” “Black Skinhead,” and many, many more, all while shouting out former labelmates and rivals. You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

Vultures 1

01. Stars

02. Paid

03. Talking

04. Everybody

05. Back to Me

06. Do It

07. Burn

08. Fuk Sumn

09. Carnival

Vultures 2

01. Slide

02. Field Trip

03. Fried

04. Promotion

05. 530

06. Dead

07 Forever Rolling

08. Bomb

09. River

10. Lifestyle

11. Sky City

Encore

