It was probably only a matter of time before Kanye West absconded from the US entirely, as he continues to suffer the consequences of his own actions. As a reminder, those actions included spreading antisemitic memes, sexually harassing business partners, and terrorizing anyone who questioned him.
But, the show must go on (apparently), and since no one stateside seems willing to put up with his antics anymore, he performed his latest Vultures Listening Experience in South Korea, where the impact of his actions has undoubtedly been muted by cultural differences. While performing at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si, South Korea, he played not only songs from his new album, but also from across his discography, including fan favorites like “All Falls Down,” “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” “Power,” “Black Skinhead,” and many, many more, all while shouting out former labelmates and rivals. You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
Vultures 1
01. Stars
02. Paid
03. Talking
04. Everybody
05. Back to Me
06. Do It
07. Burn
08. Fuk Sumn
09. Carnival
Vultures 2
01. Slide
02. Field Trip
03. Fried
04. Promotion
05. 530
06. Dead
07 Forever Rolling
08. Bomb
09. River
10. Lifestyle
11. Sky City
Encore
01. All Falls Down
02. Jesus Walks
03. Through the Wire
04. Hey Mama
05. Heard ‘Em Say
06. Touch the Sky
07. Gold Digger
08. Diamonds From Sierra Leone
09. Late
10. Good Morning
11. Stronger
12. I Wonder
13. Good Life
14. Can’t Tell Me Nothing
15. Flashing Lights
16. Homecoming
17. Heartless
18. Run This Town
19. Power
20. All Of The Lights
21. Monster
22. Devil In A New Dress
23. Runaway
24. Hell of a Life
25. Mercy
26. Clique
27. On Sight
28. Black Skinhead
29. New Slaves
30. Blood on the Leaves
31. Bound 2
32. No Church in the Wild
33. Niggas in Paris
34. Otis
35. All Day
36. Only One
37. FourFiveSeconds
38. Ultralight Beam
39. Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1
40. Famous
41. Wolves
42. Fade
43. Yikes
44. All Mine
45. Ghost Town
46. Violent Crimes
47. Feel The Love
48. Hurricane
49. Moon
50. Off the Grid
51. Jail
52. Praise God
53. Come to Life
54. 24