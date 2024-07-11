Did Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 Get Removed From Spotify?

It would appear that Vultures 1 is no longer available to stream on Spotify.

As of this writing, it can still be played on Apple Music, but that is subject to change, especially because Vultures 1 was previously removed from Apple Music shortly after its February 10 release due to a dispute with the album’s distributor.

Despite obstacles to listen to Vultures 1, it still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated February 24 — becoming West’s 11th-career No. 1 album and Ty Dolla Sign’s first. Vultures 1 accumulated 148,000 equivalent album units in the United States during its first week, according to Billboard and its Luminate data service.

Whether Vultures 2 will ever see the light of day remains a mystery. Earlier this week, Rich The Kid posted an alleged text from West claiming he was “retiring from professional music,” but Rich The Kid later posted that West would be a featured artist on his Life’s A Gamble album due out on Friday, July 19.