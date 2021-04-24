Tributes for DMX have come in special ways outside of the message shared on social media since his unfortunate death on April 9. Fellow Ruff Ryders member Jadakiss held a food giveaway in honor of the late rapper in their hometown of Yonkers. On Saturday, the late rapper’s casket was driven through Brooklyn on a massive monster truck that was followed by hundreds of motorcyclists and bikers on the way to one of two memorial services. And Kanye West has now joined in on the special tributes as he released a special shirt in honor of DMX through his Yeezy brand.

The shirt, which was also made in collaboration with Balenciaga, features an image of DMX between two crosses. “RIP” appears above the rapper’s head and “In Loving Memory” can be found on the back of the shirt while his birth and death dates are printed in large lettering on the left and right sleeves respectively. The shirt only comes in black and can be purchased for the price of $200 on dmx-tribute.com. According to the site, all proceeds from the shirt will go to the late rapper’s family.

The release came hours before DMX’s memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. After a few delays, the service, which will be livestreamed on YouTube, started at 6:15 p.m. A second memorial will be held for DMX on Sunday, April 25, and air on BET. You can check out an image of the shirt in the post above.