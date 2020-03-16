Kash Doll Gets Ratchet On A Yacht In Her Opulent ‘Rich Hoochie’ Video

Kash Doll’s less than a year removed from her debut album, Stacked, but she’s already releasing new music at a solid clip. Last month, she inspired her own TikTok challenge with the release of “Wake Up,” and over the weekend, she followed up with the luxurious video for “Rich Hoochie.”

Playing on the tongue-in-cheek title of her new single, Kash combines the hood with designer goods, setting a table on a yacht with steak and lobster paired with bags of Hot Cheetos as she dines with her nearest and dearest. Lyrically, the song finds Kash flexing on haters with her usual blend of brash boldness and laid-back panache as she declares that she’s a “rich hoochie” who rocks “Chanel and Gucci.” A standout bar: “I rock Chanel and Louis, I love to mix match

Why you keep asking about me? Go get your n**** back!”

Unfortunately for her ability to rent yachts and snack on surf-and-turf, Kash was one of the many artists forced to cancel their tours lately as a result of the coronavirus spread. She canceled her tour with a statement, telling fans: “This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but the well-being of my fans is always my top priority.”

Follow Uproxx’s coronavirus coverage here.

Watch the “Rich Hoochie” video above.