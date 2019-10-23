Kash Doll made an appearance at Rolling Loud’s first-ever festival in Los Angeles in December of 2017 where I got the opportunity to speak with the Detroit native about her bittersweet journey. At the time, she informed me she was pregnant…with her album, due spring of 2018. Overdue, this fall she was finally able to deliver her 17lb baby, “Stacked,” healthy and strong.

Ahead of Stacked‘s release, I spoke with Kash again at the Uproxx offices in Los Angeles where we engaged in a candid conversation about the album, the music industry, advice she has for young up-and-coming women who want to get into music, her decision to work with Iggy Azalea despite her controversial history and most importantly, what’s fueled her hustle for so long.

Kash Doll has been through a lot and never once backed down. Through everything she’s been through, the BET Best Female Hip Hop Artist award-winner remains both humble and grateful.

How would you describe this album?

It’s like timeless music. You got some party bops, something to make you feel like you ready to go pick up a bag or get motivated. You got to have music for all different moods. Sometimes you want to be in love or you want to say, “fuck n*****,” then you want to feel cute or you might want to talk sh*t to these b*tches. I got all that type of music in one.

“Ready Set,” is kind of different from what you’ve done in the past. It’s more radio-friendly.

I didn’t cuss not one time on that song.

I didn’t even notice that. With Apple music, the first song you can select is always the edited version, which I hate but I never noticed that.

So you didn’t even know? But it still feels so full. It don’t feel like you’re missing something.

No, it isn’t missing anything. I didn’t notice that! Well, let’s talk about “Ready Set” because the song is about celebration. What’s the last thing you celebrated?